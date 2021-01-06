WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange denied bail by UK court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange denied bail by UK court

WorldNews

Published

Julian Assange has been refused bail because he “has an incentive to abscond” and there is a good chance he would fail to return to court if freed, according to the judge who delivered the decision in London. Wednesday’s ruling by District Judge Vanessa Baraitser at Westminster Magistrates...

Full Article