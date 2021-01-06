If the thought of taking down your Christmas decorations is making you feel desolate amid the lockdown, then consider keeping them up until Candlemas - a medieval festival that used to be the traditional end to the festive season. English Heritage has urged the public to keep the Christmas cheer going for longer this year and to only remove festive decorations to mark the end of Christian festival Candlemas on 2 February. The event, which has the full name the Feast of the Purification of the...Full Article
Why you should keep your Christmas decorations up until February
