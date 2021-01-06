BEIJING (Reuters) – China played down on Wednesday World Health Organization (WHO) concern about a delay in authorisation for a visit by team of experts looking into the origins of the novel coronavirus, saying arrangements were being worked out. The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Tuesday he was “very disappointed” that China had not authorised the entry of the team for the investigation, which he said was a WHO priority. The...Full Article
China plays down WHO concern about delay in coronavirus team’s trip
WorldNews
