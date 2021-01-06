Trump backers rally in Washington ahead of vote certification

WASHINGTON, Jan 6, 2021 (AFP) – Hundreds of Donald Trump’s supporters began massing in Washington on Tuesday, a day ahead of a protest called by the outgoing US president who refuses to concede defeat in November’s election. Coming from all corners of America, the demonstrators said they had answered Trump’s appeal to gather in the capital Wednesday, when the US Congress is expected to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory. “My commander-in-chief called me and my Lord and Savior told me” to come, said Debbie Lusk, 66, a retired accountant from Seattle. “We either take our country back, or it is no more,” she told AFP. Trump...