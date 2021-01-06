The cryptocurrency market gained $130 billion in less than 24 hours to reach a market cap of $980 billion. Just $20 billion away from the monumental $1 trillion market cap. Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $36,000 today after adding nearly a $100 billion market cap within a single day. According to the latest data, the $1 trillion cryptocurrency...Full Article
$1 Trillion Cryptocurrency Economy Is Here
