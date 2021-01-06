Mike Pence told Donald Trump he lacks power to challenge election results: Report

WASHINGTON: Vice Mike Pence has told that he lacked the power to challenge President-elect 's electoral victory despite the US president's insistence that he did not, according to a media report. The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Pence delivered the message to Trump during his weekly lunch with the president. Pence is set to preside over the US Senate on Wednesday as it receives the results of the state-by-state that determines the winner of presidential elections. Biden, a Democrat, beat Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College and in the popular vote by more than 7 million ballots. Trump, a Republican, has not conceded the election, reiterating unverified claims that the...