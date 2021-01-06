WASHINGTON: Vice Mike Pence has told that he lacked the power to challenge President-elect 's electoral victory despite the US president's insistence that he did not, according to a media report. The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Pence delivered the message to Trump during his weekly lunch with the president. Pence is set to preside over the US Senate on Wednesday as it receives the results of the state-by-state that determines the winner of presidential elections. Biden, a Democrat, beat Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College and in the popular vote by more than 7 million ballots. Trump, a Republican, has not conceded the election, reiterating unverified claims that the...Full Article
Mike Pence told Donald Trump he lacks power to challenge election results: Report
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Explainer: Meeting of US Congress that will seal Joe Biden's Presidential win
WorldNews
The United States Congress will convene on Wednesday (January 6) to set the seal on President-elect Joe Biden's victory in what is..
-
Mike Pence will not interfere with election count despite pressure from Donald Trump, advisers say
SBS
-
Stephen Colbert examines Trump and Pence's election schoolyard stand-off
Mashable
-
Mike Pence told Donald Trump he lacks power to challenge election results: report
Hindu
-
Live Updates: Pence has ‘power’ to block certification, Trump says
FOXNews.com
You might like
More coverage
Pence told Trump he doesn't have power to overturn election
Bleacher Report AOL
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports that Vice President Mike Pence told President Trump at the White House that he does not have the..