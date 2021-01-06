(CNN)The last time Tottenham Hotspur won a major trophy, George W. Bush was still president, Apple had only released the first iPhone and "Low" by Flo Rida was top of the Billboard charts. Being a Spurs fan has rarely been easy over the years, but this is by some distance the longest trophy drought the club has endured since the Second World War. For a club of Tottenham's size and considerable financial power, 13 years is far too long a wait for silverware. Despite the vast improvement to the playing squad and upturn in results brought to the club by Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine manager was never able to get Tottenham over the...Full Article
Jose Mourinho one match away from ending Tottenham Hotspur's 13-year trophy drought
