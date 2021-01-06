Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of the global investment firm SkyBridge Capital that recently launched a Bitcoin fund, envisions massive gains for the cryptocurrency. Furthermore, the former investment banker at Goldman Sachs said that BTC is “better at being gold than gold is.” Bitcoin Is The Better Gold Apart from founding his own investment company and working in the financial sector, Scaramucci also...Full Article
Bitcoin Is Better Than Gold, SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci Joins the Club
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
SkyBridge Capital Says That “Bitcoin Is Better At Being Gold Than Gold”
Bitcoin Magazine
With the launch of its new Bitcoin Fund LP, Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital makes the case for bitcoin over gold.