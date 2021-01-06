More than half of population could be vaccinated by late March – Tony Blair

Tony Blair has said lockdown restrictions could ease “significantly in February” while more than half of the population could be vaccinated by late March under a plan set out by the former prime minister. In a foreword to a new report, Mr Blair said the UK’s vaccination programme against Covid-19 needs to accelerate “dramatically” and said the Government should be working towards vaccinating five million people a week. He told Good Morning Britain the new variant of coronavirus spreading rapidly “means we’ve got to alter our plans for vaccination”. In his report, Mr Blair said that by the week after next, AstraZeneca should be able to supply two million vaccines a week, while millions of...