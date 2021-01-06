Huge gatherings fuel spread of COVID-19 in Zambia

LUSAKA, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Zambia on Wednesday reported 850 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative cases to 23,495 as the country continues to grapple with a surge in the second wave of the pandemic. The cases were picked from 10,461 tests while five people died bringing the total deaths to 417. Figures released by the health ministry further show that 146 patients were discharged during the same period bringing the total recoveries to 19,672. Huge gatherings have been identified as the major cause behind the second wave of COVID-19 in the southern African nation. Health authorities fear that the country's health system if cases continue surging and nothing is...