The Weeknd goes in hard on face prosthetics to create creepy new look for Save Your Tears music video

The Weeknd shocks fans with creepy new face in Save Your Tears video (Picture: Vevo/Official Music Video) The Weeknd has been rocking a rather statement look when it comes to his new music and the latest sees him going in hard on the prosthetics. We’ve had the singer, 30, sporting bloodied bruises on his face, stepping out with his entire head covered in bandages and now, The Weeknd has unveiled a creepy new look in his music video for track Save Your Tears. Gone are the bandages and instead, the artist looks completely different like he’s undergone a huge amount of plastic surgery, thanks to the help of a shelf load of prosthetics. His face looks similar to a caricature, with bigger lips,...