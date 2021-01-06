What to know about Raphael Warnock, Georgia's newly elected senator
As the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Warnock has ties to both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and former Georgia Rep. John Lewis.
Democrat Raphael Warnock is the projected winner over Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler.
Georgia Senator-elect Raphael Warnock speaks with CNN’s John Berman after the network has projected him the winner over..