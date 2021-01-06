MPs approve England's third national lockdown
MPs have approved England's third coronavirus lockdown - but the government has been urged by leading Conservatives to review measures both this month and next month.Full Article
MPs have voted to approve regulations enabling the new national lockdown inEngland by 524 votes to 16, majority 508.
MPs are being asked to approve the new lockdown law, which came into force this morning