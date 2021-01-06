Editorial: Donald Trump's words a national disgrace; it's time to concede

Wednesday was among the presidency's darkest days. Not since Richard Nixon stepped onto that helicopter on the White House grounds in 1974 has the office been laid so low. While Nixon did the right thing that August day in resigning ahead of impeachment and allowing the nation to move on, Donald Trump on Wednesday barely skirted the edge of encouraging inciting a violent coup in his desperate attempt to cling to an office voters so clearly denied him. With the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP) Some in the crowd at the dubiously named Save America rally in Washington took up...