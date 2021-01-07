Australia vs India: Rain stops play after Siraj sends back Warner
Published
Australia won the toss against India and opted to bat in the third and penultimate match of the four-match series.Full Article
Published
Australia won the toss against India and opted to bat in the third and penultimate match of the four-match series.Full Article
David Warner's return to the Test arena lasted just over three overs. He's been caught at first slip, leaving debutant Will..
Mohammed Siraj shared the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah as he removed David Warner for 5 on the opening day of the India vs..