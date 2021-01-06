Sign up for our Daily Email newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest local news throughout Philadelphia. Democrats on Wednesday completed a sweep of the two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs in runoff elections in Georgia, giving the party control of the chamber and boosting the...Full Article
Democrats take control of Senate as they win second race in Georgia
010621 11 PM WEDS
WTVQ Lexington, KY
010621 11 PM WEDS
11pm Georgia Run Offs 01.06.2021
WTVQ Lexington, KY
010521 tues 5
WTVQ Lexington, KY
-
Asian Markets Mostly Higher
RTTNews
-
S&P/ASX 200 jumps 1.78% following a solid lead from Wall Street
Proactive Investors
AP declares Ossoff, Warnock winners in Georgia
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Democrat Jon Ossoff the winner of his U.S. Senate runoff election, the second such seat..
010521 tues 11
WTVQ Lexington, KY
Inside Congress as mayhem descended
Reuters - Politics