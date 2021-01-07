Fashion designer Satya Paul passes away in Coimbatore; Sadhguru JV pays tribute
Satya Paul suffered a stroke in December and was recovering in a hospital before he was moved to Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.Full Article
Satya Paul, founder of the eponymous fashion clothing brand, passed away in Coimbatore on January 6.
The designer, who was devoted to seeking and spirituality, died of natural causes at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.