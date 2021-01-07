Joint session of U.S. Congress certifies Joe Biden's electoral victory over Trump
Published
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are scheduled to be sworn in as the President and Vice President of the country on January 20.Full Article
Published
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are scheduled to be sworn in as the President and Vice President of the country on January 20.Full Article
Congress has formally validated Joe Biden's presidential election victory, hours after a time-honored ceremony became a nightmare..
Congress reconvened the joint session on Electoral College votes hours after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.