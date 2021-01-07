Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing
The arrest warrant was for a charge of premeditated murder, which carries the death penalty on conviction.Full Article
Iran has issued an arrest warrant for U.S. President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani..
The government in Iran has issued an arrest warrant for several top U.S. officials and President Trump over the death of the..