Chrissy Metz says 'This Is Us' Black Lives Matter episode 'necessary'

Chrissy Metz says 'This Is Us' Black Lives Matter episode 'necessary'

USATODAY.com

Published

Chrissy Metz says it was "necessary" for "This Is Us" to highlight a Black Lives Matter discussion between her character and Sterling K. Brown's. (Jan. 7)

Full Article