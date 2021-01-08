Who Was Ashli Babbitt? Woman Killed in Capitol Embraced Trump, QAnon
After 14 years in the military, Ashli Babbitt bought a pool supply company and delved into far-right politics.Full Article
The officer's death marks the fifth death related to the rioting on Capitol Hill
A U.S. Capitol Police officer on Wednesday shot Ashli Babbitt, who later died at a hospital.