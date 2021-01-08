Greater Brisbane lockdown: What you need to know
Published
Almost 2.4 million Greater Brisbane residents will go into lockdown for three days after a cleaner working at a quarantine hotel tested positive for the UK strain.Full Article
Published
Almost 2.4 million Greater Brisbane residents will go into lockdown for three days after a cleaner working at a quarantine hotel tested positive for the UK strain.Full Article
Ashley Zavala reports
Good morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day on Jan. 5.