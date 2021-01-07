How to properly store your face mask when not wearing it
Published
When you're not wearing a face mask, you should be storing in in a breathable paper bag.
Published
When you're not wearing a face mask, you should be storing in in a breathable paper bag.
People in the UK clapped to show their gratitude and honor to all who are working at the front line against coronavirus on..
One Japanese company says they’ve developed a system that can bypass face coverings for facial recognition. Veuer’s Tony Spitz..