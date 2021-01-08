After Tesla CEO Elon Musk surpassed Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person, today the company's shares surged to exceed Facebook's stock market value for the first time. Tesla shares on Thursday jumped nearly 8% to a record high in heavy trading to end the session at $816. Currently, the market capitalisation of electric car maker stands at $774 billion, making it Wall Street's fifth-most-valuable company, just behind Google-parent Alphabet and ahead of Facebook. Meanwhile, market capitalisation of Facebook stands at $765 billion after its shares rose about 2%. MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All Tesla topples Facebook: Share prices jump 8% after Musk declared as richest man 4...