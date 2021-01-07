Elon Musk Is Now the Richest Person in the World, Passing Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion.Thursday's increase in Tesla's share price pushed Musk past Jeff Bezos, who had been the richest person since 2017 and is currently worth about $184 billion.Musk's wealth surge over the past year marks the fastest rise to the top of the rich list in history — and marks a dramatic financial turnaround for the famed entrepreneur. Elon Musk just became the richest...

