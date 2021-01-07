Japan's prime minister declared a state of emergency for the region surrounding Tokyo on Thursday as the country experiences its highest levels of new COVID-19 cases so far. The Associated Press reported that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the measure at a government coronavirus task force briefing. The measure...Full Article
Tokyo declares state of emergency as coronavirus cases surge
