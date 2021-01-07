Elon Musk, CEO of Telsa and Space X might soon overtake Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, and will claim the spot as the world’s richest man. According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, Musk is just short of USD 3 Million to surpass Bezos. Musk has a total net worth of USD 181 billion, whereas...Full Article
Elon Musk may dethrone Bezos as world’s richest man soon
WorldNews
