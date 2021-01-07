Mike Pence ‘Declares Biden Winner’, Leaders React to Protests

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) take part in a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021/ REUTERS Mike Pence, Vice President to Trump’s administration declared Joe Biden a winner of the presidential elections after congress counted electoral votes after a Violent Day at the capitol. Pence also announced that Sen. Kamala D. Harris was the winner of the vice presidency, both the senate and house voted to reject loyalists’ challenges to Biden’s victory. Following the Pro-Trump mob attack in the Capitol, congress resumed...