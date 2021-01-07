Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised CureVac's innovative work on vaccines during a visit to its HQ in September. The firm will now team up with pharma giant Bayer to develop its coronavirus vaccine candidate. ......Full Article
Bayer, CureVac form alliance on COVID vaccine
CureVac strikes COVID vaccine alliance with Bayer
German biotech firm CureVac has agreed an alliance with drugmaker Bayer to help it seek regulatory approval for its experimental..