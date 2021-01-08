COVID vaccine: EU orders 300 million more BioNTech-Pfizer doses
Published
The European Union has reached a deal to order 300 million extra doses of COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech-Pfizer, doubling the amount that will be available.Full Article
Published
The European Union has reached a deal to order 300 million extra doses of COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech-Pfizer, doubling the amount that will be available.Full Article
Across the country, some non-healthcare workers are getting their COVID-19 vaccines earlier than expected.
In a scattershot..
010521 tues 5