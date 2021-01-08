Stimulus checks sent to wrong bank accounts for some TurboTax, H&R Block customers
Published
Some TurboTax and H&R Block customers are angry after their stimulus checks were deposited in the wrong bank accounts this week.
Published
Some TurboTax and H&R Block customers are angry after their stimulus checks were deposited in the wrong bank accounts this week.
Thousands of customers off H&R Block, TurboTax, and some other tax preparers find their $600 stimulus went to the wrong bank ..
Problems With Stimulus Checks: What To Do If Yours Is Deposited In Wrong Account