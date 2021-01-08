Michelle Obama Pens Statement on Capitol Riots

After witnessing the damage done on Capitol Hill, Former First Lady Michelle Obama released a statement. The opening words of the message shined a light on what should have been a day of celebrating history made in Georgia, however, was stolen due to traitors of America. “I woke up yesterday elated by the news of Reverend Raphael Warnock’s election victory,” Mrs. Obama said. “He’ll be Georgia’s first Black senator, and I was heartened by the idea that the Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church—the home parish of Dr. King and a spiritual and organizational hub during the Civil Rights Movement—would be representing his state in the United States Senate. “In just a few hours, though, my heart...