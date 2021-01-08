Words on Wealth: Retirement funds were designed for you to save for your retirement. Although they have built-in limitations, they have distinct advantages over discretionary investments. Do the advantages outweigh the limitations, even when market conditions favour discretionary investments? Research by financial services firm Alexander Forbes shows that they do. Many investment professionals are critical of Regulation 28, the rule under the Pension Funds Act that imposes limits on how much retirement funds can invest offshore and in higher-risk asset classes, such as property and equities. They say the limits are too restrictive and that funds should have more flexibility to invest where...Full Article
Why you shouldn’t heed advice to take your retirement savings offshore
