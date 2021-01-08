WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced Friday he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. The announcement was made on Trump’s newly reinstated Twitter account, which was banned for several hours earlier this week following the riot at the U.S. Capitol. To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.— Donald J. Trump...Full Article
President Trump says he won’t attend President-elect Biden’s inauguration
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lawmaker reacts to tweet that Trump won't attend inauguration
Bleacher Report AOL
Rep. Debbie Dingell shares her thoughts on President Trump’s tweet that he will not attend President-elect Biden’s..
Dominion sues Sidney Powell, seeks $1.3 bln
Reuters - Politics
You might like
More coverage
President Donald Trump Won't Attend President-Elect Joe Biden's Inauguration, He Says
WJZ Baltimore
Outgoing President Donald Trump said he will not attend the inauguration of his successor later this month.
Donald Trump confirms he will not attend inauguration of Joe Biden
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Has Trump Already Been Removed As Commander In Chief? – OpEd
Eurasia Review