President Trump says he won’t attend President-elect Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced Friday he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. The announcement was made on Trump’s newly reinstated Twitter account, which was banned for several hours earlier this week following the riot at the U.S. Capitol. To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.— Donald J. Trump...

