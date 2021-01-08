Dodgers announce death of Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda
The Dodgers say Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda, who guided Los Angeles to two World Series championships, has died at age 93.Full Article
Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has died, the team announced. He was 93. Katie Johnston reports
The Dodgers confirmed that the Hall of Fame manager died Thursday night after suffering a heart attack.