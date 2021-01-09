Alex Trebek's final 'Jeopardy!' episode: Watch his sweet tribute, best hosting moments
Published
Alex Trebek posthumously ended his historic 36-year run as "Jeopardy!" host on Friday. See the show's moving tribute to its longtime host.
Published
Alex Trebek posthumously ended his historic 36-year run as "Jeopardy!" host on Friday. See the show's moving tribute to its longtime host.
Alex Trebek‘s final episode of Jeopardy aired tonight and the final moments of the half-hour were even more heartbreaking than we..
010521 tues 5