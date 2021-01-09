Alex Trebek's final 'Jeopardy!' episode: Watch his sweet tribute, best hosting moments

Alex Trebek's final 'Jeopardy!' episode: Watch his sweet tribute, best hosting moments

USATODAY.com

Published

Alex Trebek posthumously ended his historic 36-year run as "Jeopardy!" host on Friday. See the show's moving tribute to its longtime host.

Full Article