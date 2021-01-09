Richard Barnett has since been arrested and charged with entering and remaining on restricting grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property The man seen sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk has been arrested and made interesting comments about his death on Facebook. Richard Barnett of Gravette, Ark. has been identified as the man in the viral image that displays him kicking his feet up on the House Speaker’s desk during...Full Article
Man who posed at Pelosi’s desk arrested, says he’s ready for violent death
