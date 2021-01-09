Rush Limbaugh deactivates his Twitter account after President Trump permanently banned
Published
Radio host Rush Limbaugh's Twitter account has been deactivated. Twitter confirmed that the account wasn't suspended but "deactivated by the owner."
Published
Radio host Rush Limbaugh's Twitter account has been deactivated. Twitter confirmed that the account wasn't suspended but "deactivated by the owner."
WCBI New at Six - 10/10/2020
· Experts say Americans are being manipulated on social media by fake posts about unrest across the nation.
· A former..