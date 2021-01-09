India to commence COVID-19 vaccination drive on Jan 16
India will commence its coronavirus vaccination drive from January 16, 2021, after the forthcoming harvest festivals such as Lohri, Makar Sankranti, PFull Article
The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' dispatched by Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune arrived in various states..
On the day that the Union government announced the launch date of Covid-19 vaccination in the country, Chhattisgarh health minister..