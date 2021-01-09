Death of Covaxin volunteer 'not related' to vaccine trials: Bharat Biotech
Published
Bharat Biotech has said that the probable cause of death of a 42-year-old volunteer was cardio respiratory failure as a result of suspected poisoning.Full Article
Published
Bharat Biotech has said that the probable cause of death of a 42-year-old volunteer was cardio respiratory failure as a result of suspected poisoning.Full Article
On Day 1 of India's Covid-19 vaccination, two doctors who took the shots shared their experience. Dr Atul Peters and Anil Dhar of..
Hector Cueva Jacome, the Ecuadorian ambassador to India, participated in clinical trials of the Covaxin vaccine, developed by..