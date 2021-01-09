An Iraqi court has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump for assassinating Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a January 2020 drone strike that also killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. ......Full Article
Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over January 2020 Drone Assassination
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Iraqi judge issues arrest warrent for Donald Trump
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
An Iraqi judge has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump. The warrant was for the death of an Iraqi military..
You might like
More coverage
Iran’s Government Issues Arrest Warrant for President Trump and Other U.S. Officials
Veuer
The government in Iran has issued an arrest warrant for several top U.S. officials and President Trump over the death of the..