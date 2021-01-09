Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over January 2020 Drone Assassination

Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over January 2020 Drone Assassination

WorldNews

Published

An Iraqi court has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump for assassinating Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a January 2020 drone strike that also killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. ......

Full Article