Priyanka Chopra wraps 'Text For You' shoot in London, shares photos from the sets
Published
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been shooting for 'Text For You' in London from the past three months.Full Article
Published
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been shooting for 'Text For You' in London from the past three months.Full Article
Missing her adorable four-legged friends amid a busy shooting schedule in London, megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday..
Halloween is incomplete without the chills, shrills and thrills, and OTT platforms have packed it all for a spooky binge therapy...