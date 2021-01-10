Massive power outage leaves Pakistan in the dark
A major technical fault in Pakistan's power generation and distribution system caused a massive power outage that plunged the country into darkness.Full Article
Residents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and others faced the blackout.
Several cities and towns in Pakistan plunged into darkness after a huge blackout, according to media reports.The outage was..