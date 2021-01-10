Opinion: NFL playoff win over Washington best example of why Tampa Bay wanted Tom Brady
Published
With Bill Belichick and Tom Brady's old pals in New England watching from home and peers showing their age, Brady turned in a vintage performance.
Published
With Bill Belichick and Tom Brady's old pals in New England watching from home and peers showing their age, Brady turned in a vintage performance.
Tampa Bay won its first playoff game since January 2003 by holding off upstart Washington 31-23 at FedExField. Tom Brady takes Bucs..
Tampa Bay Bucs prepare for playoff game against Washington Football team