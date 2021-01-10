President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the US-Mexico border on Tuesday to highlight his administration's work on the border wall, the White House said Saturday. Mr Trump will travel to the town of Alamo, Texas. He will mark the completion of 400 miles of border wall and his administration's efforts to reform what the White House described as the nation's broken immigration system. Mr Trump's campaign for the...Full Article
Donald Trump to make triumphant visit to US-Mexico border wall
WorldNews0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Before Leaving For Texas Trump Blames Anger In U.S. On Democrats
CBS 11 Dallas
Before Leaving For Texas Trump Blames Anger In U.S. On Democrats
Pelosi Sets Out Plans To Call For Trump’s Removal
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
For Biden, Four Points On The Baltic Agenda – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Linas Kojala*
(FPRI) -- “We mean what we say. We have never reneged on any commitment we have made. Our sacred..