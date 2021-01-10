Pope Francis and Britain's Queen Elizabeth are the latest high-profile figures to join the global vaccination campaign against the coronavirus. The UK reported that it had surpassed more than three million cases. More than 1.9 million people have now died from the virus worldwide. Pope Francis and Britain's Queen Elizabeth became the latest high-profile figures to join the global vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, as the UK reported it had surpassed more than three million cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago. More than 1.9 million people worldwide have now died from the virus, with new variants adding to soaring cases and prompting the re-introduction of...Full Article
Pope, Queen Elizabeth join vaccine drive as UK tops 3 million cases
