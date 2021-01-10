Mike Pence will attend the upcoming inauguration of Joe Biden, multiple media reports said Saturday, the vice president becoming the latest longtime loyalist to abandon an increasingly isolated President Donald Trump. Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, multiple US media outlets reported Saturday...Full Article
US Vice President Mike Pence to attend Biden inauguration: reports
