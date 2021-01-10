Kim Jong Un’s ambitious new plan for the next five years is aimed at developing North Korea’s shattered economy, but the proposals may falter in the face of major crises that have already stalled the young leader’s current projects. He proposed becoming less dependent on imports, growing nearly every industry, and reforming the way officials work. However, the new plan is unlikely to turn around the growing decay of the North Korean economy, making it difficult for Kim to deliver on his lofty promises and potentially cutting the resources available for treasured military projects, said Chad O’Carroll, CEO of Korea Risk Group, which monitors North Korea. ALSO READ |N. Korea’s Kim vows to...Full Article
Kim Jong Un’s big plan to grow North Korea’s economy faces harsh reality
