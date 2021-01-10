SAN FRANCISCO (REUTERS) - Apple Inc has suspended Parler from the App Store, saying the social networking service has not taken adequate measures to prevent the spread of posts inciting violence. "We have suspended Parler from the App Store...Full Article
Apple suspends Parler social network from its App Store
