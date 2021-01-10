What to Know About the Boeing 737-500 Sriwijaya Air Plane Crash
Published
The 737-500 that crashed near Jakarta was a 26-year-old workhorse without the new technology that plagued the 737 Max.Full Article
Published
The 737-500 that crashed near Jakarta was a 26-year-old workhorse without the new technology that plagued the 737 Max.Full Article
Rescue teams in Indonesia recovered human remains on Sunday (January 10) from the wreckage of a Boeing 737 that crashed into the..
The Sriwijaya Air plane had 62 passengers and crew on board. It crashed just four minutes after takeoff